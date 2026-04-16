Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal polls, BJP MP Manoj Tigga voiced confidence in repeating the party's 2021 sweep of all five seats in Alipurduar district, vowing that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee would return 'empty-handed'.

Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP MP Manoj Tigga on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP would repeat its 2021 performance in Alipurduar district in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, claiming that all five seats in the district would once again go in BJP's favour.

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Speaking to ANI, Tigga said Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee would have to return empty-handed from Alipurduar district this election. "In the 2021 elections, we sent the Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee-led TMC empty-handed from Alipurduar. We won all five seats that time. This time too, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will have to return empty-handed from Alipurduar district. All five of our candidates will win this time too. BJP will definitely fulfil the resolutions it has taken," Tigga said.

Candidates Highlight Local Issues, Criticise TMC

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Madarihat Assembly constituency, Lakshman Limbu, highlighted several issues affecting the state, particularly concerns related to tea plantation workers and minimum wages. "There are so many issues in Bengal that we can't count them. Among the BJP's issues is the problem of the tea plantation and the minimum wages of workers. We will have to settle this," Limbu told ANI.

He also criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that it relies on accusations rather than addressing ground realities. "Those people are in the habit of making allegations, but the reality is the reality. They are limited to just making allegations," he added.

Speaking to ANI, BJP candidate from Falakata constituency Deepak Barman also expressed confidence about the party's prospects in the Alipurduar district and alleged issues of unemployment and corruption under the state government. "There's no challenge here. The election is a little easier this time. The BJP will win five seats (from Alipurduar) this time too. There are two or three issues here. One is that this government is a jihadi government. The second is that this government is running with unemployment and corruption. Modi's guarantee is weighing heavily on this government," Barman said.

Candidates for Alipurduar Constituency

For the 2026 Assembly elections from the Alipurduars constituency, Paritosh Das is contesting on a BJP ticket, while Suman Kanjilal is the candidate from the TMC. Shyamal Roy is contesting from Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Mrinmoy Sarkar is the Congress candidate for the seat.

Election Schedule and 2021 Recap

West Bengal is set for polling on April 23 and 29, with the results scheduled for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.