Following a historic BJP victory in the 2026 West Bengal polls, MP Minister Vishwas Sarang stated the public embraced PM Modi's vision. BJP secured 206 of 294 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year dominance and reshaping eastern politics.

BJP Slams Mamata, Hails 'Double-Engine Govt' Vision

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday criticised the Trinamool Congress leadership following the latest electoral trends in West Bengal, stating that the public has favoured a change in governance. The leader stated people of Bengal have embraced Prime Minister Modi's vision of a double-engine government. Speaking to ANI, MP Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "Didi has already torn down democracy. Now that the people have rejected her, she is making a mockery of their verdict. Didi, you must respect the mandate. This is the strength of democracy. The people of Bengal have embraced Prime Minister Modi's vision of a double-engine government."

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A Historic Transfer of Power

Meanwhile, the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have triggered a political earthquake, marking a dramatic end to Mamata Banerjee's long-standing dominance and propelling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into power with a commanding majority. What was once considered an impregnable stronghold of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has now turned into the BJP's biggest eastern triumph, reshaping the political map of the state in a way few had anticipated.

Final Tally: BJP Secures Commanding Majority

As per the latest data released by Election Commission of India, BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading on one for which counting is underway. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

Implications of the Verdict

As West Bengal prepares for its first BJP-led government, the implications extend far beyond the state. The result not only disrupts a 15-year political era under Mamata Banerjee but also signals a significant expansion of the BJP's footprint in eastern India. Yet, with a substantial Opposition vote share still intact and allegations of irregularities continuing to surface, the political contest in Bengal appears far from over. For now, though, the verdict is clear: West Bengal has witnessed a historic transfer of power--one that will be debated, dissected, and remembered for years to come.