BJP distributing money, gold chains to buy voters for Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's big charge (WATCH)

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the BJP is distributing money and gold chains to lure voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 6:25 PM IST

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the BJP is distributing money and gold chains to lure voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kejriwal also claimed the AAP's graph is soaring and it will once again get a full majority.

"The BJP has surrendered all its weapons as it has no narrative, no vision and no chief ministerial face. It doesn't have anything," the former chief minister said.

Accusing the BJP of adopting unfair means, Kejriwal claimed that the party is distributing jackets, shoes, sarees, money and even gold chains to buy votes.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal vs Ramesh Bidhuri? AAP's chief big claim over BJP's CM face for Delhi polls (WATCH)

"I have heard that gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes. I appeal to the people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they are offering money or goods during the polls," he said.

"As the elections are approaching, it is becoming clear that the AAP is going to form a stable government with a full majority. With time, the AAP's graph is soaring," he added.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.

In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.

