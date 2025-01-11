Arvind Kejriwal vs Ramesh Bidhuri? AAP's chief big claim over BJP's CM face for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday challenged Ramesh Bidhuri to a public debate, claiming that the former MP is set to be BJP's chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Delhi assembly election.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday challenged Ramesh Bidhuri to a public debate, claiming that the former MP is set to be BJP's chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Delhi assembly election. At a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated Ramesh Bidhuri, adding the BJP will officially announce his name soon.

"We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced as the BJP CM face in the coming one or two days. I congratulate Ramesh Bidhuri on becoming the CM face of BJP," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Arvind Kejriwal further questioned the BJP leader's contributions to Delhi’s development during his tenure as an MP, asking, “Ramesh Bidhuri should tell what he did for the development of Delhi while being an MP. What is his vision for Delhi?”

Kejriwal also proposed a public debate between the chief ministerial candidates of BJP and AAP, stating, “After the official announcement of his name, there should be a debate between the CM candidates of BJP and AAP in front of the people of Delhi.”

