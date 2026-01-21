BJP President Nitin Nabin held a key meeting with state presidents and party in-charges to devise a strategy for upcoming elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, with a special emphasis on strengthening the party at the booth level.

Amid an ongoing meeting at the BJP headquarters, BJP President Nitin Nabin convened a separate, detailed meeting focused on the party's strategy for the upcoming elections in poll-bound states. The meeting was attended by state BJP presidents, organisation general secretaries, and party in-charges from key election states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam. Senior organisational leaders actively participated in the discussions, which remained centred on strengthening the party's electoral preparedness.

Comprehensive Grassroots Strategy

As per the BJP source, "During the meeting, a comprehensive strategy was drawn up for the election states, keeping in mind local political conditions, organisational strengths and challenges. Special emphasis was laid on reinforcing the party's organisational structure at the grassroots level, particularly at the booth level, ahead of the elections."

State-wise Reporting and Review

He further said, "Leaders from each state were asked to submit detailed, state-wise reports on the current status of election preparations, including organisational outreach, public connect programmes and ground-level mobilisation. These reports were reviewed during the meeting, and feedback was shared with the respective state units."

Directives to Accelerate Campaign

Following the review, clear instructions were issued to accelerate the pace of the election campaign. Leaders were asked to intensify political activities, strengthen coordination among party workers and ensure effective implementation of strategies on the ground, with the objective of maximising outreach and electoral performance in the upcoming polls. (ANI)