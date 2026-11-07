Karnataka opposition leader R Ashoka has demanded an attempt to murder case against those who sent weapons to MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy's residence, labeling the incident a severe failure of law and order under the Congress administration.

BJP Demands Attempt to Murder Case After Weapons Delivery

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Saturday demanded that police register an attempt to murder case against those allegedly involved in sending weapons to the residence of Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, alleging that the incident reflected a failure of law and order under Congress government. After going to the Bangalore Police Commissioner’s office along with BJP leaders and submitting a complaint, he spoke to journalists.

"In the last three-and-a-half years of Congress rule, there is no one to ask about law and order. Rowdies carry machetes and longs. But here, Congress party members themselves have sent weapons to the house of Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy," he said.

Concerns Over Security and Police Negligence

Questioning the security arrangements in the area, Ashoka said the Police Commissioner's office and a judge's residence were located near Narayanaswamy's house, yet such an incident had allegedly taken place. "Even then, if Congress people send knives, daggers and machetes, it is a failure of the police. If a gun or machete is sent to anyone's house, it becomes an attempt to murder. Now the police should register a case of attempt to murder against Congress people," he insisted.

Ashoka also criticised Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over his reported use of the term "halli gugga" (village owl), questioning whether such remarks justified retaliatory actions against political leaders. "Home Minister Priyank Kharge has used the word 'halli gugga' (village owl). Then is it possible to send cow dung to his house? Can posters be pasted in front of their house?" he asked.

Accusations of Goondaism and Intimidation

Alleging that Congress leaders and workers were themselves disrupting law and order, Ashoka said the incident was an attempt to intimidate the Opposition and prevent its leaders from speaking out. "Being the ruling party, Congress should maintain law and order. But Congress leaders and workers themselves are spoiling law and order. They themselves have taken the law into their hands and threatened Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. Congress leaders are engaging in goondaism to intimidate the Opposition leader so that he should not speak or give statements," he alleged.

He further accused Congress of failing to protect democratic values while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over protests. "Congress people say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not given permission for struggle. But they themselves are not protecting democracy," he said. "The “house-breaking” Congress people will remain in power for only one more year. Therefore, the police should not listen to what they say. A case should be registered immediately against those who committed such an act. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should take action against such people," he added.

Ashoka further warned that the BJP would be compelled to respond if such incidents continued. "Otherwise, we will launch a campaign of pasting posters everywhere saying this is a government of goondas. We are remaining silent so that law and order does not deteriorate. But if Congress people join hands with the Cockroach Party people and behave like cockroaches, we also know how to hit them back accordingly. If this continues, we too will have to respond in the same way," he warned.

Details of the Incident and Complaint

The complaint follows an incident in which online delivery executives reportedly arrived at the residence of Narayanaswamy with knives and paper cutters allegedly ordered by NSUI members. NSUI State President Kirthi Ganesh had earlier confirmed that the student wing placed the orders as a protest against remarks allegedly made by the BJP leader, who had reportedly said Congress leaders should be “cut into pieces and thrown into the Arabian Sea.”

In a complaint dated November 7 to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, BJP Karnataka alleged that 8 to 10 NSUI youths came near Narayanaswamy’s residence with a parcel containing knives and dagger-like objects, and loitered around the gate, creating fear and terror. The parcel was allegedly booked through the online delivery platform using around twenty mobile numbers.

Signed by Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka and state president BY Vijayendra, the complaint held the Congress president, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister “directly responsible” for encouraging such NSUI workers. It also alleged that KPCC secretary Manohar and his associates had staged protests in front of Narayanaswamy’s house several times, and noted that the residences of several ministers and High Court judges are located nearby. The BJP leaders said the delivery platform should have verified the parcel before delivery, called the order “suspicious,” and sought cancellation of its licence. The complaint listed the phone numbers used for booking and sought that those creating a climate of fear be traced, booked, and externed under the Goonda Act. (ANI)

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