J&K CM Omar Abdullah hit out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for removing a woman's hijab in a viral video, saying his 'true face' is revealed. The incident drew sharp criticism from Iltija Mufti, Iqra Hasan, and others across party lines.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a viral video purportedly showing him attempting to remove a woman's hijab, asserting that the Bihar Chief Minister was considered a secular leader but the true face of him is being revealed.

The chief minister called the incident "unfortunate" and said such actions were unacceptable, recalling a similar incident during elections in Jammu and Kashmir in the past. "Here too, during the elections, Mehbooba Mufti had a woman voter's burqa removed at the polling station. That was also unfortunate, and this is also unfortunate. Earlier, Nitish Kumar was considered a secular leader. Now, the true face of Nitish Kumar is being revealed," Abdullah told reporters.

The remarks come amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over a widely circulated video from a government event in Patna, where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the hijab of a woman while handing her a certificate. The video, which has sparked nationwide outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. Before she could respond, Kumar reached out and lowered the head covering, revealing the woman's mouth and chin.

Widespread Condemnation from Opposition Leaders

Meanwhile on Tuesday, PDP leader Iltija Mufti strongly reacted to a viral video, calling the incident "very shameful" and questioning his state of mind. Iltija Mufti called Nitish Kumar "senile" and said his actions reflected profound insensitivity towards Muslim women.

"It is very shameful. Don't you (Nitish Kumar) know what it means to disrobe a Muslim woman like this?" she said while speaking to the media.

She further added, "Just because you are the Chief Minister of the state doesn't mean you have the right to pull down their veil. The incident has drawn condemnation across party lines.

Samajwadi Party Leaders Express Concern

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan expressed concern over the Chief Minister's health, calling the act regrettable. She said, "Regrettably, such an act was done by the person holding the highest position in the state. So the trickle-down effect of this incident could be dangerous. We are concerned about the CM's health, but I think being in such a position of dignity doesn't justify his actions, irrespective of whatever the reasons may be."

While party Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said such behaviour does not befit someone holding the office of a Chief Minister.

Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin also termed the act "very bad" and called for strict action, stating that a Chief Minister should act responsibly. "It is very bad. I have no words to explain this. As a CM, he should have thought. There should be strict action on this," he said. (ANI)