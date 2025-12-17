A Food Carnival at Shimla's SARAS Fair is boosting livelihoods for over 100 rural women. The event, showcasing authentic Himachali cuisine across 17 stalls, is drawing praise from tourists for empowering women and offering local food.

The Food Carnival being organised alongside the SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) Fair at Shimla's historic Ridge Ground has emerged as a major attraction for tourists, while also providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to rural women from across Himachal Pradesh. Held under the Government of India's Rural Livelihood Programme, the ten-day event is drawing large footfall for its authentic Himachali cuisine.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

More than 100 rural women are participating through various self-help groups and societies, managing multiple stalls that showcase handmade products and traditional foods. The main highlight of the carnival is the 17 food stalls, run by over 50 women, serving traditional hill dishes that are receiving an enthusiastic response from visitors.

A Hit Among Tourists

Tourists from different parts of the country are appreciating both the taste and the purpose behind the initiative. Arun Gupta, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, told ANI that the carnival offered a memorable experience. "This is really very good. It is a wonderful effort to provide employment to rural women. The food tastes excellent, and the experience is extremely pleasant and unforgettable. It gives a deep sense of happiness," he said.

Another visitor, Rakesh Bahadur Singh from Banaras, said the carnival filled a major gap for tourists seeking local cuisine. "We have been in Shimla for three days and were searching for a local food restaurant, but could not find one. Coming here felt really good. The effort should be expanded to more places. We tried a couple of items, and they were good. We would like to explore more," he said.

Empowering Rural Artisans

Women from all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh have arrived at the Ridge to participate in the fair, representing different blocks and communities. Along with handicrafts, the traditional food stalls have become the focal point of the event, bringing both income and confidence to the participants. Rita Thakur, a participant from Nirmand Block in Kullu district, said the carnival has given rural women a valuable platform. "We are getting employment opportunities and a chance to step out and interact with people. We are promoting Himachal's traditional food like Siddu. Such festivals should be organised at larger venues so more women can benefit. This income helps manage household expenses and makes women self-reliant," she said.

A Platform for Livelihood and Self-Reliance

The event is being facilitated through the Himachal Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission. Sakshi Sharma, the organiser, said the fair is being held from December 11 to December 20 with the objective of promoting rural livelihoods. "Traditional Himachali cuisine is turning the food carnival into a platform of livelihood and self-reliance for rural women," said Sakshi Sharma.

"We have set up 17 exclusive food stalls featuring traditional cuisines such as Kangri Dham, Hamirpuri Dham, Bilaspuri Dham, and dishes from districts ranging from Kinnaur to Lahaul-Spiti. More than 50 women are serving food here, and the response from tourists and locals has been overwhelming," she said.

She added that the platform has been provided free of cost to the women, focusing not only on income generation but also on skill development. "Village women are learning to interact confidently, present their cuisine, and promote Himachal's culture. In just three to four days, food stalls alone have recorded sales of over ₹10 lakh," Sharma said.

Apart from food, stalls featuring Chamba chappals, HIMIRA products, and other rural handicrafts are also attracting visitors, showcasing Himachal Pradesh's cultural diversity. The Food Carnival continues to strengthen the link between tourism, traditional cuisine, and women's empowerment, making it one of the key attractions in Shimla this season. (ANI)