RJD's Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of deceiving Nitish Kumar after he resigned as MLC for a Rajya Sabha seat. Yadav compared the move to Maharashtra's politics, saying Kumar would soon be removed as CM by the BJP, which has betrayed Bihar.

BJP Deceived Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of deceiving the public after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar MLC to head to the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav compared Nitish Kumar to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was made the CM as he joined hands with the BJP in 2022. The RJD leader said, "We had been saying from the beginning that Nitish Kumar will not continue as the CM of Bihar after the elections. This was repackaged as the Maharashtra situation, and he was allowed to be the CM for a brief period. He is now being removed by the people of the BJP. BJP has deceived Nitish Kumar and the people of Bihar. There is a vast difference between the BJP's words and actions."

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Nitish Kumar Resigns as MLC for Rajya Sabha Seat

Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narain Singh, today confirmed that the resignation of Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar from the Legislative Council has been accepted, adding that the state is "saddened by his departure." Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, tendered his resignation from the state legislature.

Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA.

Tejashwi on Nitish Kumar's Son Joining Politics

Meanwhile, when asked about Nitish's son Nishant Kumar joining JD(U), Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the move. However, he also stated his apprehensions about Nishant's capability to handle the party. "His capability will tell us whether he is able to handle the party or not. But if a youth enters politics, we welcome them," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

Nishant recently joined politics, marking an unprecedented shift in Bihar politics. He formally joined the JD(U) on March 8, following in his father's footsteps. While Nitish Kumar has had an anti-dynastic politics stand, Nishant's entry into the party came amid the former Bihar CM moving to the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)