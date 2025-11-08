BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and PM Narendra Modi express confidence in an NDA victory in the Bihar polls. They assert that voters prefer development over a 'katta' government, with Modi citing high first-phase turnout as a 'shock' to the opposition.

NDA Confident of Decisive Victory

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will register a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. Khandelwal asserted that the people of the state want a government focused on development rather than a "katta" government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar has witnessed consistent progress across various sectors and that the electorate will once again choose the path of stability and growth. "...Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Bihar is today moving rapidly forward with a cycle of development. Certainly, the people of Bihar do not want a 'katta' government, the public wants a government that works, therefore the NDA government is going to win with a large majority..." he said.

PM Modi Reiterates 'Katta' Jibe at Opposition

Earlier in the day, affirming the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his "katta" jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar."

Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi described the atmosphere as "heart-touching" and said it reflected people's clear support for the NDA. "The atmosphere we are witnessing in Sitamarhi today is heart-touching. This atmosphere is also conveying the message that - We don't want a Katta government, once again an NDA government," PM Modi said.

PM Modi praised the high voter turnout in the first phase of polling, saying it had delivered a "65-volt shock" to those who represented "jungle raj." "Bihar has done wonders in the first phase of voting. In the first phase, the jungle raj folks have been dealt a 65-volt shock. Everywhere, the discussion is that Bihar's youth have chosen development and have chosen the NDA. Bihar's sisters and daughters have also ensured NDA's record victory," the Prime Minister added.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.