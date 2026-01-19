BJP's Prakash Reddy condemned personal attacks on a woman IAS officer in the Singareni row, blaming Congress infighting. CM Revanth Reddy refuted the allegations, stating there's no place for corruption and warned media against false propaganda.

BJP Leader Condemns 'Personal Allegations'

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Monday reacted to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's statement on media reports alleging irregularities in Singareni Collieries, condemning personal attacks involving a woman IAS officer and accusing internal Congress conflicts of fueling the controversy. Reacting to Telangana CM's statement, BJP leader Prakash Reddy told ANI, "We condemn such personal allegations and involving a woman IAS officer is not correct, and I don't think anybody will support this. The story was written by the Gandhi Bhavan and the Congress office. The internal conflict between their cabinet colleagues responsible for such stories in the media."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Reddy Refutes Allegations, Warns Media

The remarks come in the backdrop of Revanth Reddy's strong response to media reports and social media content alleging irregularities in Singareni Collieries tenders. Chief Minister Reddy stated that certain social media platforms and sections of the media were spreading baseless accusations, alleging irregularities in Singareni and claiming that large sums of money have disappeared, a press release said.

Defending the government against allegations in a row over the tenders in Singareni, the Chief Minister stated that "there is no place for corruption" in the state. According to the press release by the Telangana government, Reddy said, "I want to clearly state this to those newspapers, social media handlers, and political leaders: there is no place for corruption in this government. By spreading unnecessary propaganda and creating false perceptions, you are directly or indirectly helping forces like Sukracharyudu, Maarithudu, and Subahudu to gain strength again."

"If you have internal disputes within your media houses, shut your doors and fight among yourselves. Throw mud at each other if you want, but do not drag us into it. There is a saying: when two bulls fight, it is the crops that suffer. Media owners may fight among themselves, but do not target our ministers. Before writing any news against our ministers, think once, understand the facts, and ask us for clarification. As the Chief Minister of Telangana, I am available to the people 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. I am always accessible. Any news published on television or in newspapers against my party's MLAs, MLCs, MPs, or ministers affects my dignity and creates false impressions about my leadership," he added.

Further, Reddy advised the media to "seek clarification" from him before publishing against state ministers. "There will be no compromise on such matters. Before publishing any report against our ministers, seek clarification from me, I will explain. This government is being run by coordinating with everyone, taking cooperation from all, and utilizing the experience of senior leaders like Tummala. Within 100 days, we entrusted the responsibility of the Sammakka Sarakka Temple construction to Ponguleti, and we will ensure that it is completed," he said, as per the release.

The controversy escalated after a television channel aired a report implying misconduct by a woman IAS officer and a state minister. (ANI)