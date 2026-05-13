Following PM Modi's appeal for responsible energy use, several BJP CMs including Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Amit Shah have announced measures to reduce convoy sizes, cut fuel consumption, and promote public transport and sustainable practices.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other BJP leaders have announced measures to reduce convoy sizes and fuel consumption following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" for responsible energy use amid the West Asia crisis.

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PM Modi, Amit Shah Lead by Example

The developments come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reduced the size of his convoy to less than half as part of efforts to promote efficient use of resources while maintaining mandatory security arrangements.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had also significantly reduced the size of his convoy during recent visits to Gujarat and Assam while retaining all essential Special Protection Group (SPG) security protocols. Sources said the move was implemented immediately after the Prime Minister's speech in Hyderabad, where he urged citizens to adopt sustainable practices and reduce dependence on imported fuel.

State-Wise Measures Announced

Uttar Pradesh

Following in the footsteps of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the fleet of vehicles used by the Chief Minister, ministers, and other officials. He also suggested that ministers, MPs, MLAs, and public representatives use public transport for one day every week.

The Uttar Pradesh government further announced measures to promote work-from-home culture, virtual meetings, carpooling, cycling and electric vehicles while urging citizens to conserve electricity and support the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also announced that she, her Cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs, and government officials would use the minimum number of vehicles required for official work and prioritise carpooling and public transport.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said there would be a minimum number of vehicles in his convoy from a security perspective and that ministers would also reduce vehicle usage during travel. He additionally appealed to citizens to increasingly adopt public transport.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed officials and public representatives to minimise convoy vehicle use and avoid unnecessary vehicles, especially for security-related movement.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the state government has mandated that ministers obtain prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office before using government aircraft in an effort to reduce non-essential air travel.

Gujarat

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat announced that he would travel within the state using trains, ST buses and public transport instead of helicopters and flights.

Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi also cancelled his planned visit to the United States following the Prime Minister's appeal.

Bihar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said he had reduced the number of vehicles used by him by half and would undertake official travel only when necessary.

Responsible Living a Form of Patriotism: PM

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi had urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by increasingly using public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles, saying responsible living was also a form of patriotism.