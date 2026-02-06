Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slammed the BJP for 'empty promises,' accusing them of delivering a 'donkey's egg' instead of funds for the state. BJP's Nitin Nabin countered, alleging the Congress government indulges in minority appeasement.

Revanth Reddy Accuses BJP of 'Empty Promises'

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of making empty promises to the state and delivering "not a single rupee" as political temperatures rise ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. This comes after BJP National President Nitin Nabin's recent visit to Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar, Revanth Reddy said the BJP had failed to honour major commitments to Telangana despite repeated assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "During polls, our Ponnam Prabhakar said that the BJP gave "donkey's egg" (sarcastically) to the state. Today, the BJP National President, while coming to Telangana, has brought a "donkey's egg" but not a single rupee," Reddy said.

Cites Stalled Infrastructure Projects

Revanth Reddy alleged that key infrastructure and development projects promised by the Centre remain stalled. "Even after 12 years, Palamuru Ramgareddy Project was not given national status, which was promised by PM Modi; the second phase of metro rail was not sanctioned, funds for Musi rejuvenation were not given, and permission to build the regional ring road was not given. With what face is the BJP asking for votes?" he asked.

BJP Slams Congress for 'Minority Appeasement'

Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday slammed the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of neglecting Dalits and tribal communities while indulging in minority appeasement politics.

Speaking at a rally in Mahbubnagar, Nabin alleged, "You will see that the government here has reduced the budget allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, while simultaneously increasing the budget for the Minority Commission and the Minority Department. This clearly shows their mindset towards the Dalits and backward classes of this society, their attitude towards our tribal brothers and sisters, and how, for the sake of a few minority votes, they have even reversed their own government's budget. The public will give them a fitting reply." He also targeted the state over the Waqf Board, claiming it had become the richest in the country.

Police Gearing Up for Municipal Elections

Meanwhile, CM Reddy on Tuesday instructed police officials to conduct the municipal elections effectively and strictly in accordance with the law. He interacted with Police Commissioners, District Superintendents of Police (SPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) from areas where municipal elections are scheduled.

With elections set to be held in 7 Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, the DGP directed police officers to ensure smooth conduct of elections in 414 wards under the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Ramagundam, as well as 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.

In view of polling scheduled on February 11 and counting on February 13, the DGP emphasised that elections must be conducted strictly as per rules and in a manner that brings a good name to the State Police Department and the government. He made it clear that all necessary steps must be taken to prevent complaints or any untoward incidents and instructed officers to act firmly in accordance with the law.