TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of blocking his chopper for a rally. Stating he is '10 times more stubborn', he arranged another with help from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. He later called the BJP a 'snake' and urged voters to oust them.

BJP's 'tricks' won't stop me: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of not giving clearance to his chopper while he was headed to Rampurhat in Birbhum to address a public meeting arranged by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). "I want to apologise for being late. The election has not yet commenced. But through Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the BJP has started their tricks. My chopper was not given clearance. BJP thinks these tricks will stop me, but I am 10 times more stubborn than BJP," he said.

Banerjee further claimed that after speaking with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and with the help of the Jharkhand government, a chopper was arranged for him to reach the meeting venue. "Since my chopper didn't receive clearance, I spoke to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and arranged for his chopper to come for this meeting. I had decided, come what may, I would be reaching the venue as a Trinamool soldier to address even 10 people if they were present at the venue. What I saw, despite being late, mothers and sisters have turned out in large numbers, not only at this ground, but outside too. I am thankful to them," he added.

'BJP is like a snake'

On Saturday, Banerjee targeted the BJP, saying that the party is like a "snake" that will bite if allowed to stay. Addressing a rally in Alipurduar during his 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' campaign ahead of the upcoming elections, Banerjee urged voters to stand in the queue and teach the BJP a lesson through EVMs. "BJP is like a snake. If you keep 1 or 18 in your backyard, eventually it will bite you. This time in the upcoming elections, ensure that no snake is there in Alipurduar. I am 10 times more stubborn than the BJP, and against this behaviour, only the BJP bows down. In the upcoming polls, stand in the queue to teach them a lesson through EVM. Those who want to change the constitution will eventually be removed from power," Banerjee said during the rally. (ANI)