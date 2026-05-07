BJP MP Rahul Sinha launched a sharp attack on the TMC, alleging the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide, Chandra, was political vendetta after the polls. Adhikari himself called it a 'pre-planned murder' and urged party workers to maintain peace.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rahul Sinha on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress over the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandra, alleging that the incident was linked to political vendetta after the assembly poll defeat.

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Chandra was allegedly shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "I have said earlier that TMC's political recognition should be revoked. They lost the elections, and now Mamata Banerjee is saying that she will not resign."

"When they saw that nothing worked, they targeted the PA of Suvendhu Adhikari and got him killed. The incident is being investigated, and I hope that the one behind this gets caught soon," he said.

Adhikari calls it 'pre-planned murder'

Earlier, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari termed the killing of his personal assistant a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and urged the party workers to maintain peace, assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice. He condemned the incident and told the reporters that Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar had talked to the family of the deceased.

Adhikari told reporters, "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what the DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and a murder was fully planned. The police initiated an investigation. We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident. Our entire leadership from Delhi has taken information about this. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar talked to the family (of the deceased) and the police. Various leaders and chosen MLAs have come here from their regions. The police have found some evidence, and they will investigate. This is the result of 15 years of Maha-Jungle Raj. BJP will start the cleansing work of the goons here."

Police begin probe

West Bengal Police have seized a vehicle in connection with the probe into the alleged murder of Chandra.

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram. (ANI)