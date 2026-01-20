Congress MP Manickam Tagore attacked BJP's lack of internal democracy after Nitin Nabin became president, claiming PM Modi and Amit Shah control the party. Nabin formally took charge, expressing gratitude to the leadership and vowing to continue the work.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party following Nitin Nabin taking charge as the party's president, alleging that the BJP lacks internal democracy and is run in an authoritative manner. Reacting to the development, Tagore claimed that key decisions in the BJP are taken only by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

'BJP is moving towards dictatorship'

Tagore further alleged that the BJP leadership was sidelining its own cadre and concentrating power at the top. "There is no democracy in the BJP, only HM Amit Shah and PM Modi take the decisions, and they have proved it again... What is the work of the returning officer when there is no election? We hold elections in Congress, and Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor were candidates, and voting took place. This is called democracy. PM Modi and Amit Shah want to take over the role of all the workers... BJP is an authoritative party and moving towards dictatorship," he said.

He also claimed that the developments had surprised even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Even RSS is stunned to see this," the Congress MP alleged. "We wish Nitin Nabin all the best," he added.

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge

BJP leader Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

While addressing leaders and workers at the party headquarters, Nabin said that he is not just taking up a position but embracing the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of the party's nationalist movement. He expressed gratitude to senior leaders and PM Modi, highlighting the collective effort of 140 crore Indians working towards a developed India. "Today's moment is a moment of resolve for me. Today, I am not just assuming a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of this party, and on this occasion, I also pay my respects to all my senior colleagues...Today, 140 crore Indians are connecting themselves with the dream of a developed India and are working to take the country forward. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this," he said.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Political Career and Roles

Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.

Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)