Campaigning for BJP, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for failing to protect women in West Bengal. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh promised to form a 'Durga Squad' for women's safety if BJP is elected to power.

Rekha Gupta Slams Mamata Govt Over Women's Safety, Corruption

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, alleging that the government led by Mamata Banerjee has failed to ensure the safety and dignity of women in the state. Speaking to ANI while campaigning in West Bengal for the BJP, Rekha Gupta claimed that for over 15 years, women in Bengal have been left vulnerable, while also accusing the administration of neglecting youth employment and allowing corruption and fear to persist. "The TMC and their allied parties have betrayed the women of the country. They have broken the trust of the women of the nation. Even today, here in Bengal, for the past 15 consecutive years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been toying with the honour of the daughters, unable to provide security to the lives of the women here. She is not giving employment to the youth... The end of corruption and terror is close and the goons of TMC are scared now," Gupta said.

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Rajnath Singh Promises 'Durga Squad' to Tackle Crime

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that a "Durga Squad" would be constituted to ensure the safety of women if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal, while intensifying his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Addressing an election rally here, Singh said, "We will constitute Durga Squad to prevent atrocities against women. Those who will trouble women will be strictly dealt with. I assure you that after the BJP government comes to power, there will be rule of law in the state."

Framing the upcoming election as a decisive moment, he added, "You have to decide if you want fear or safety, corruption or development, dadagiri or democracy. The time has come for change."

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results scheduled to be declared on May 4. (ANI)