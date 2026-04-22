A BJP delegation led by Kiren Rijiju and Nirmala Sitharaman met the Election Commission, demanding strict action against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his "terrorist" remark against PM Narendra Modi, calling it an issue for the nation.

BJP demands EC action over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark

A BJP delegation, comprising Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and others, met with the Election Commission of India on Wednesday demanding action against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a terrorist."

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Speaking with ANI, Kiren Rijiju strongly condemned the remarks by Kharge, calling it "an issue for the entire nation". Stating that no political party has ever touched that level of disrespect as Congress, Rijiju said that the delegation demanded EC to take "strict action" and asked the Congress President to apologise from the country. "Today, a high level delegation of BJP met with the Election Commission. We have met the EC with grief and anger because normally we meet the EC for election process related work but today our delegation went for the derogatory remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not a BJP issue but an issue for the entire nation. Calling the PM of the country, a terrorist, you can understand the level of low the Congress has touched in terms of respecting an individual and the democracy. I don't think any political party has ever used such insulting remarks against a PM," he stated.

"The PM is not just a party's PM but a country's PM. He has been elected as the PM of the world's largest democracy. Congress has often made derogatory remarks against PM, whether its vile, poisonous snake, commander-in-chief, and what not. But today they crossed all boundaries. PM Narendra Modi is considered as a global leader and the ideal of democracy. We have requested the EC that if any political party uses such language, then it is not a BJP issue, but a cheap tactic in the democracy. We have thus, asked for a strict action on this and also that Kharge should apologise to the entire nation. So that no one dares to disrespect the PM of the country and that in the presence of EC, no political party can make such remarks," he added.

EC assures investigation

Rijiju further stated that the EC has assured action into the matter. "The EC has taken cognisance of the matter. We have been assured that an investigation will be done in the matter," he said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also affirmed that all terrorists shall be eliminated under the PM's leadership, while the Congress will be punished by the people. "The investigation that EC has to do is different. But the terrorist who fight against our country will be finished under the leadership of same PM Modi, who has been called a terrorist. The public will punish the Congress, as PM Modi will punish the terrorists," Rijiju affirmed.

What did Mallikarjun Kharge say?

The controversy stems from Kharge's speech during the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, where he criticised the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP while making sharp remarks against PM Modi. Kharge allegedly referred to Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality", sparking political backlash.

"I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," Kharge had said while addressing the gathering. (ANI)