The BJP has named new state presidents in nine states and union territories, completing organisational elections in 28 units. This paves the way for the party's central leadership transition and national president poll.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of new state presidents in seven states and two union territories, as part of the ongoing second phase of its organisational revamp.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed new state presidents in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Part of Sangathan Parv’s second phase

As part of the second phase of its Sangathan Parv (Organisational Drive), the BJP has elected new presidents in a total of nine states and union territories. Party sources indicate that state presidents for West Bengal and Odisha are also likely to be appointed in the next couple of days.

With these developments, the BJP has successfully completed internal organisational elections in 28 states and union territories, which is nine more than the 19 required to initiate the election process for the national president.

National president election likely after major states’ polls

According to party insiders, the election for the BJP's national president will only take place once internal elections are completed in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, and Haryana. Here's the list of new BJP state presidents:

Madhya Pradesh - Hemant Khandelwal Maharashtra - Ravindra Chavan Telangana - N. Ramchander Rao Andhra Pradesh - PVN Madhav Uttarakhand - Mahendra Bhatt Himachal Pradesh - Rajeev Bindal Puducherry - VP Ramalingam Mizoram - Beichhua Andaman & Nicobar Islands - Anil Tiwari

With the completion of this phase, the BJP is laying a strong foundation for its central leadership transition and gearing up organizationally for the upcoming state and national elections.

West Bengal nomination process begins

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya filed a nomination for the post of West Bengal BJP President.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said that the party leadership asked him to file a nomination, which he followed.

"I have nothing to say right now. The process is still underway. It has not concluded yet. Party leadership told me to file a nomination, and I did that. Result is yet to come," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari and the present West Bengal BJP Chief and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar, were present, accompanying Bhattacharya.