BJP’s Amit Malviya warns of foreign influence targeting India after US State Department employee Ashley Tellis was accused of mishandling classified documents and meeting Chinese officials, raising national security concerns.

Delhi: The unfolding investigation into Ashley Tellis, a US State Department employee accused of mishandling classified documents and holding secret meetings with Chinese officials, has drawn renewed attention in India. Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell, pointed out that Tellis, often cited and praised by India’s opposition parties, frequently spoke against the country in what he described as coordinated efforts to undermine India’s strategic interests. Malviya asserted that the exposure of Tellis’ alleged activities serves as a warning about the hidden forces operating against India from abroad and highlighted the broader implications for national security and policy-making.

Amit Malviya Highlights Foreign Influence Against India

Malviya’s commentary on X has intensified focus on how foreign individuals, often aligned with opposition groups, have sought to influence India’s image internationally.

On X (formerly Twitter), Malviya wrote: “This explains why Ashley Tellis, often cited and celebrated by India’s opposition, spoke so frequently and harshly against us. The forces working against India are beginning to unravel in ways few could have imagined.” His comments underscore growing concerns about foreign influence in domestic politics and the broader geopolitical consequences of Tellis’ alleged actions.

US State Department Employee Accused Of Mishandling Classified Documents

According to reports from Fox News and the US Justice Department, Ashley Tellis, who served as an unpaid senior adviser to the State Department and as a contractor for the Office of Net Assessment at the Department of Defense (recently renamed the Department of War), is accused of unlawfully retaining highly classified documents. Court filings state that Tellis has been employed by the State Department since 2001 and held a top-secret clearance, giving him access to sensitive national defence information.

Sensitive Documents Recovered From Virginia Home

Federal authorities reportedly recovered over a thousand pages of documents marked “TOP SECRET” and “SECRET” during a search of Tellis’ residence in Vienna, Virginia. Court documents indicate that Tellis allegedly instructed a colleague to print classified files on 12 September and, on 25 September, printed US Air Force documents detailing military aircraft capabilities.

Meetings With Chinese Officials

Prosecutors allege that Tellis met with Chinese government representatives multiple times over the past few years. In September 2022, he reportedly met Chinese officials at a restaurant in Virginia while carrying a manila envelope. Another meeting on 11 April 2023 included discussions on Iranian-Chinese relations and emerging technologies. Court filings also mention that Tellis received a gift bag during a dinner meeting with Chinese officials on 2 September.

Ongoing Investigation By US Authorities

The Justice Department continues to investigate Tellis, given the sensitive nature of the documents recovered and the alleged meetings with foreign officials. Tellis, who has also been associated with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace as a senior fellow, remains under scrutiny as federal prosecutors examine the potential impact of his actions on US and global security.