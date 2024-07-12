BJP, allies sweep Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, win 9 of 11 seats

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a big victory in the Maharashtra legislative council polls. The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the NCP of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the BJP had fielded nine candidates for 11 seats and won all nine.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra - consisting of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in addition to the saffron party - bounced back from a disappointing result in the general election by registering a big win in MLC polls. The voting for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections on 11 seats in Maharashtra was held on Friday.

The BJP fielded five candidates. All five won. The Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP named two each. All four won BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quick to celebrate, posting a brief message on X (formerly Twitter). "9/9," he said, adding a thumbs-up emoji for effect.

So far BJP's Pankaja Munde, Yogesh Tilekar, Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe, NCP's Rajesh Vitekar, Shivajrao Garje, Shiv Sena's Krupal Tumane, Bhavana Gawali and Congress's Pradnya Rajeev Satav have won the election.

Meanwhile, the Opposition-led Maha Vikas Aghadi -- including Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) -- which fielded three candidates.

A total of 12 candidates were in the fray in a major contest between the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Alliances before the high stakes Assembly elections due to be held later this year. Voting for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) election took place at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai between 9 am and 4 pm today, with opposition parties seeking extension of polling hours due to heavy rains in the financial capital.

