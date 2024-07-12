Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP, allies sweep Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, win 9 of 11 seats

    The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a big victory in the Maharashtra legislative council polls. The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the NCP of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the BJP had fielded nine candidates for 11 seats and won all nine.

    BJP allies sweep Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, win 9 of 11 seats gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

    The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra - consisting of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in addition to the saffron party - bounced back from a disappointing result in the general election by registering a big win in MLC polls. The voting for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections on 11 seats in Maharashtra was held on Friday.

    The BJP fielded five candidates. All five won. The Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP named two each. All four won BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quick to celebrate, posting a brief message on X (formerly Twitter). "9/9," he said, adding a thumbs-up emoji for effect.

    So far BJP's Pankaja Munde, Yogesh Tilekar, Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe, NCP's Rajesh Vitekar, Shivajrao Garje, Shiv Sena's Krupal Tumane, Bhavana Gawali and Congress's Pradnya Rajeev Satav have won the election.

    Meanwhile, the Opposition-led Maha Vikas Aghadi -- including Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) -- which fielded three candidates.

    A total of 12 candidates were in the fray in a major contest between the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Alliances before the high stakes Assembly elections due to be held later this year. Voting for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) election took place at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai between 9 am and 4 pm today, with opposition parties seeking extension of polling hours due to heavy rains in the financial capital.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 7:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    June 25, the day Emergency was imposed in 1975, officially declared as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' gcw

    June 25, the day Emergency was imposed in 1975, officially declared as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

    Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy booked in 'attempt to murder' case; check details AJR

    Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy booked in 'attempt to murder' case; check details

    Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court, but will remain in jail. Here's why AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court, but will remain in jail. Here's why

    Kerala businessman Bobby Chemmannur under ED radar anr

    Kerala businessman Bobby Chemmanur under ED radar

    Kerala: After KAAPA, murder attempt accused also finds spot in CPM in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: After KAAPA, murder attempt accused also finds spot in CPM in Pathanamthitta

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Ananya Pandey, John Cena, Genelia-Ritesh and others wear best outfits RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Ananya Pandey, John Cena, Genelia-Ritesh and others wear best outfits

    7 lesser-known facts about Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's luxurious Mumbai home Antilia gcw

    7 lesser-known facts about Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's luxurious Mumbai home Antilia

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Rema gets over Rs 25 crore to perform 1 song RKK

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Rema gets over Rs 25 crore to perform 1 song

    OnePlus Nord 4 price LEAKED ahead of July 16 India launch; Check details gcw

    OnePlus Nord 4 price LEAKED ahead of July 16 India launch; Check details

    Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal loses trust vote as key ally withdraws support gcw

    Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal loses trust vote as key ally withdraws support

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon