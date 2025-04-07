Sikander Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's movie becomes 18th 100 Crore movie in actor's career; Read

Read Full Gallery

With his film Sikandar, Salman Khan has achieved the record of delivering his 18th 100-crore film. However, Sikandar's condition at the box office is poor

Even though Salman Khan's film Sikandar is proving to be a flop at the box office, Salman Khan has made a strong record through this film. Actually, Sikandar has become Salman's 18th 100 crore film. Before Sikandar, Salman was at the top of the list of stars who gave the most 100 crore films and with Sikandar, he has further strengthened his position. According to reports, Akshay Kumar has the record of giving the most 100 crore films after Salman. He has given 16 hundred crore films.

Here are Salman Khan's 100 Crore Films Talking about Salman Khan's 100 crore films, his first 100 crore film was Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Apart from this, Salman's Ready, Jai Ho, Dabangg, Tubelight, Bodyguard, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Kick, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan films have been 100 crores. The highest-grossing film of Salman's career is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which collected 970 crores. Along with this, Sultan created a stir by earning 614 crores. His films like Tiger Zinda Hai (564 crores), Tiger 3 (466 crores), Kick (388 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (388 crores) have created a stir at the box office.

About Salman Khan's Sikandar Since the announcement of Salman Khan's film Sikandar, there were discussions about this film. Everyone was waiting for the release of this film. However, everyone was disappointed with the release of Sikandar. The story of the film turned out to be lifeless and the audience rejected the film. Now the situation is such that its shows are being canceled due to non-selling of film tickets. Director AR Murugadoss has made this film with a budget of 200 crores. Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj are in the lead roles in the film.

Sikandar's Box Office Collection Salman Khan's Sikandar, which was released on March 30, earned 26 crores on its opening day. A slight jump in the film's earnings was seen on the second day. The film collected 29 crores. On the third day itself, Sikandar's condition became poor at the box office. The film earned only 19.5 crores. After this, the earning graph of the film kept falling. The film earned 102.25 crores on the Indian box office in 8 days. ALSO READ: Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan

Latest Videos