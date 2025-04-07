user
user icon

Sikander Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's movie becomes 18th 100 Crore movie in actor's career; Read

With his film Sikandar, Salman Khan has achieved the record of delivering his 18th 100-crore film. However, Sikandar's condition at the box office is poor

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

Even though Salman Khan's film Sikandar is proving to be a flop at the box office, Salman Khan has made a strong record through this film. Actually, Sikandar has become Salman's 18th 100 crore film. Before Sikandar, Salman was at the top of the list of stars who gave the most 100 crore films and with Sikandar, he has further strengthened his position. According to reports, Akshay Kumar has the record of giving the most 100 crore films after Salman. He has given 16 hundred crore films.

article_image2

Here are Salman Khan's 100 Crore Films

Talking about Salman Khan's 100 crore films, his first 100 crore film was Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Apart from this, Salman's Ready, Jai Ho, Dabangg, Tubelight, Bodyguard, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Kick, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan films have been 100 crores. The highest-grossing film of Salman's career is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which collected 970 crores. Along with this, Sultan created a stir by earning 614 crores. His films like Tiger Zinda Hai (564 crores), Tiger 3 (466 crores), Kick (388 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (388 crores) have created a stir at the box office.


article_image3

About Salman Khan's Sikandar

Since the announcement of Salman Khan's film Sikandar, there were discussions about this film. Everyone was waiting for the release of this film. However, everyone was disappointed with the release of Sikandar. The story of the film turned out to be lifeless and the audience rejected the film. Now the situation is such that its shows are being canceled due to non-selling of film tickets. Director AR Murugadoss has made this film with a budget of 200 crores. Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj are in the lead roles in the film.

article_image4

Sikandar's Box Office Collection

Salman Khan's Sikandar, which was released on March 30, earned 26 crores on its opening day. A slight jump in the film's earnings was seen on the second day. The film collected 29 crores. On the third day itself, Sikandar's condition became poor at the box office. The film earned only 19.5 crores. After this, the earning graph of the film kept falling. The film earned 102.25 crores on the Indian box office in 8 days.

ALSO READ: Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Kunal Kamra goes to Bombay HC seeking quashing of FIR over Shinde 'Gaddar' comment shk

Kunal Kamra goes to Bombay HC seeking to quash FIR over 'traitor' jibe at Eknath Shinde

WWE: Top 5 Paul Heyman Moments That Shaped Wrestling History

WWE: Top 5 Paul Heyman Moments That Shaped Wrestling History

"What's the score?" Ravi Bhagchandka drops pic with Yuvraj Singh ahead of his biopic

'What's the score?': Yuvraj Singh biopic in motion as filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka shares fresh pic

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH] ATG

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH]

Peddi First Glimpse: Ram Charan's bold transformation to Pushpa look a like in cricket themed drama MEG

Peddi First Glimpse: Ram Charan's bold transformation to Pushpa look a like in cricket themed drama

Recent Stories

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day! gcw

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day!

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on ATG

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS ATG

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know anr

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open AJR

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon