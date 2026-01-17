BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi blames the Mamata Banerjee govt for a BLO's suicide, alleging harassment over voter lists. In response, CM Banerjee accuses BJP-ruled states of torturing Bengali-speaking migrant workers.

BJP Accuses TMC Government

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday alleged that the recent suicide of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal was the result of mental harassment by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government. Speaking to the media, Trivedi claimed that according to the BLO's wife, he was under "Immense pressure" not to remove anyone's name from the voter list. "The SIR process is currently underway across the country, and today, Ashok Chandra Das, a BLO (Booth Level Officer) from West Bengal, committed suicide. According to his wife's complaint, he was under immense pressure not to remove anyone's name from the voter list... This incident occurred due to the mental harassment inflicted by the West Bengal government," he said. Trivedi's remarks come amid growing concerns about the safety and well-being of officials involved in the state's electoral process.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ghatal, Sital Kopat, on Saturday, accused the Trinamool Congress government of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to spread terror in West Bengal. Speaking to ANI, Sital Kopat alleged that the TMC government want to keep the vote bank of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis. "The Trinamool government is spreading terror in the name of the SIR. They want to keep the vote bank of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis in the voter list. Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have spread terror in Murshidabad. This has not happened for the first time," Kopat said.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back at BJP

Earlier on Friday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) double-engine government of violence against migrant workers in their respective states. Her remarks come amid rising reports of mob lynching incidents in Bihar. Banerjee highlighted the alleged death of a worker in Bihar, stating, "One person was beaten to death in Bihar yesterday. Migrant workers are being tortured every day wherever there is the BJP's double-engine government". She sharply accused the BJP-led goverment for these cases, claiming, "They are killing our people. Nothing could be worse than this".

CM Mamata Banerjee also attended an event that laid the foundation stone for the proposed Mahakal Temple in Siliguri and levelled similar accusations against the BJP during her address. The Chief Minister asserted that workers from West Bengal are often being specifically targeted for merely speaking Bengali. "Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being tortured in BJP-ruled states. Migrant workers are living peacefully in West Bengal without any harassment. Why are Bengali-speaking workers being targeted elsewhere?... They are beaten up in Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, or Bihar," she accused. (ANI)