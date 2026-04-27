Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva slammed Arvind Kejriwal for his letter to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case, calling it 'political theatrics' and accusing him of shredding the sanctity of the Constitution.

BJP Slams Kejriwal's 'Political Theatrics'

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday strongly criticised AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's letter to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, expressing his decision not to participate in further proceedings in the excise policy case.

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Speaking to ANI, Virendra Sachdeva accused Arvind Kejriwal of shredding the sanctity of the Constitution and indulging in political theatrics. He said, "We condemn the letter that Arvind Kejriwal has written. We strongly condemn it in the harshest terms. We have seen in this entire matter that the kind of remarks he has made against the judge in the liquor scam case are against democracy." "You are making excuses. You are completely shredding the sanctity of the Constitution. You are raising questions regarding constitutional provisions--an act that is absolutely wrong. No accused gets to decide who will hear their case. You are engaging in political theatrics out of fear of punishment; such conduct has no place in a democracy," the BJP leader stated.

Kejriwal Cites 'Conscience' in Letter to Judge

Arvind Kejriwal had written a detailed letter to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, citing concerns over perceived lack of impartiality. The letter, addressed with what Kejriwal described as "utmost respect" to both the judge and the institution of the judiciary, states that his decision is rooted not in defiance but in conscience. He emphasised that his faith in the judiciary as an institution remains intact, even as he raises apprehensions about fairness in the present case.

AAP Alleges Judge's RSS Links

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also raised a question, alleging Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's link with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Going to RSS events and saying, 'Whenever I come to your programs, I get promoted.' What kind of justice can one expect from such a judge? In this situation, Arvind Kejriwal ji's Gandhian satyagraha is the right path. Neither any debate with Svarnakanta ji nor any argument--let them do whatever their ideology dictates," Singh wrote on X.

Court Previously Dismissed Recusal Plea

This comes after the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma. In its ruling, the court held that the allegations did not meet the legal threshold of a reasonable apprehension of bias and were based on conjecture rather than evidence. (ANI)