A viral video shows a man pole-dancing inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach, leaving commuters uncomfortable. The clip has sparked outrage on social media, with users demanding strict action against such disruptive behaviour on public transport.

In what was another Delhi Metro reel-making controversy, a man recently went viral on social media after he filmed himself performing a bizarre pole-style dance inside a crowded coach, leaving fellow commuters amused and visibly uncomfortable over the sudden disruption during their daily commute.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a man was seen using the vertical grab pole as a makeshift dance prop inside a crowded Delhi Metro and performing a bizarre yet attention-seeking dance routine while stunned commuters stood inches away.

The video was reportedly captured on a mobile phone by a friend accompanying the man, or by the creator himself, and later uploaded to social media, apparently as an Instagram Reel. It showed him using the metro's grab pole as a dance prop while fellow commuters stood nearby.

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Delhi Metro Coach Turns Into Dance Floor

The Delhi Metro has been at the centre of several viral social media controversies, including verbal and physical altercations among passengers, disruptive prank videos, and unauthorised dance reels filmed inside moving coaches.

The recent video, which went viral on Wednesday, November 18, showed a man making a reel by clinging to the vertical grab pole inside a packed Delhi Metro coach and gyrating to music while commuters standing inches away looked on awkwardly.

Undeterred by the crowded surroundings and the visible discomfort of fellow passengers, the man continued his routine for the camera, turning a regular metro ride into an unsolicited spectacle. The passengers were visibly uncomfortable with his behaviour, with several commuters stepping back or looking away to avoid being caught in the frame of the viral video.

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The video went viral at a time when the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been repeatedly issuing public advisories and running awareness campaigns urging commuters to refrain from filming social media reels inside coaches and stations.

The recent trend of ‘phone-sticking and running’ to moving Metro train windows and filming staged videos, often involving creators pretending to chase departing trains, also prompted the DMRC to issue a warning in September. However, Delhi Metro coaches have often grabbed the attention of social media users for unusual and disruptive activities every day.

'Strict Action Should Be Taken': Netizens Slam Man's Metro Dance Reel

The viral video of the man's bizarre 'pole dance' for a reel inside the crowded Delhi Metro has sparked outrage on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with users criticising his behaviour and calling for stricter action against such disruptions in public spaces.

Taking to their X handles, many users criticised the man for disrupting fellow commuters and using a public transport facility as a stage for personal entertainment. Others called for strict action against him, stating that such behaviour should not be encouraged in public spaces.

Another section of users mocked the man's dance moves, with one suggesting that he should take proper pole-dancing classes. Others questioned his need to perform such stunts in a crowded metro coach, while some called for stricter guidelines to prevent passengers from filming disruptive reels in public transport.

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Meanwhile, the incident has renewed debate over filming social media content inside crowded public transport, particularly when it inconveniences fellow passengers. The DMRC has previously prohibited reels, dance videos, and other activities that cause inconvenience to commuters inside Metro premises.

It remains to be seen whether the DMRC will take cognisance of the latest viral video and initiate any action against the man for filming the dance reel inside the crowded Metro coach.

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