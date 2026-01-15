BJD president Naveen Patnaik suspended two party MLAs, Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, for alleged anti-party activities. The suspension, communicated via a letter from Patnaik, is with immediate effect and has been reported to the Speaker.

BJD Suspends Two MLAs for Anti-Party Activities

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday suspended two party MLAs, Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, from the party with immediate effect for their alleged involvement in anti-party activities. The decision was communicated through an official letter issued by the BJD president, stating that the action had been taken after considering their conduct, which was found to be against the party's discipline and interests.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Arvind Mohapatra, MLA and Sanatan Mahakud, MLA, are hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities," the letter signed by Patnaik said.

The communication further noted that copies of the suspension order have been sent to the concerned individuals and also forwarded to the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for information. The party has not elaborated on the specific acts that led to the disciplinary action.

Patnaik Slams BJP Govt Over 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule

Earlier on January 9, BJD chief and Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, in a post on X, criticised the BJP government over the implementation of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule in the state.

Patnaik said the enforcement of the PUC certificate regulation has been "marked by gross mismanagement and repeated policy flip-flops," causing "immense hardships and inconvenience to the common people of Odisha." He added that what began as a sudden announcement of the rule from January 1, 2026, "quickly descended into chaos with massive queues at testing centres across the state."

"The BJP government's handling of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate enforcement has been marked by gross mismanagement and repeated policy flip-flops that have caused immense hardships and inconvenience to the common people of Odisha. What started as a sudden announcement of the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule from January 1, 2026, quickly descended into chaos with massive queues at testing centres across the state. The BJP Govt failed to prepare adequately, with no expansion of testing infrastructure, no advance planning, and no awareness campaigns on the required scale," he posted on X. (ANI)