BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty launched a sharp attack on the BJP for changing the Indian hockey team's jersey colour from blue to saffron, calling the move 'unfortunate' and a result of political pressure on sports bodies by the government.

BJD Slams 'Unfortunate' Jersey Colour Change

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spokesperson Lenin Mohanty on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government in Odisha and the Centre for allegedly changing the colour of the Indian hockey team's jersey from blue to saffron, terming the move "unfortunate". Addressing the justification that saffron represents the national flag, Mohanty countered by stating that blue is equally significant to the national identity. "Yesterday, we came to know that the colour of the jersey has been changed from blue to saffron, or as you said, orange. It is unfortunate. When they say saffron is a part of the national flag, it has already been made clear by Naveen Patnaik that blue is also a part of the national flag," Mohanty told ANI.

'Focus on Sport, Not Colour'

Alleging that the BJP government pressured sports bodies to implement the change, Mohanty said, "It is unfortunate that the BJP government in Odisha has put pressure on the sports body and the Government of India". Mohanty further emphasised the 10-year sponsorship commitment made by the previous Odisha government under Naveen Patnaik, which he said provided the stability needed for players and Hockey India to focus on the sport. "Yesterday, former Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik gave a categorical opinion through his tweet. At a time when hockey was slowly declining, thanks to Naveen Patnaik, ample funds were provided, facilities were created, state-of-the-art technology was introduced, and adequate support was extended. As a result of these efforts, India won an Olympic medal," he said. "Naveen Babu started sponsoring the hockey team, and Odisha sponsored Indian hockey for ten years, providing stability so that the players and Hockey India could focus on the game. Instead of trying to change the colour of the jersey, they should ensure that the standard of the game remains the same or is taken to a higher level. Rather than improving the sport, they are changing the colour of the jersey," he added.

Naveen Patnaik Decries 'Crass Attempt to Erase Legacy'

Earlier on Thursday, BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also condemned the move, saying, "For decades, this colour united us in hope, in victory, in defeat and in the pursuit of sporting excellence. We have cried, laughed, celebrated and stood proudly with our men and women in blue. Wearing the blue jersey, our teams have won Olympic medals with the national anthem playing on the world stage. #Blue is derived from the blue chakra in our national flag. It is a symbol of our national pride and identity. The colour blue belongs to every Indian."

"Our blue jersey is to us what the iconic stripes are to Argentina, and the yellow jersey is to Brazil. It is etched in our collective memory. Any change in this colour is a crass attempt to erase our priceless sporting legacy. National symbols are meant to unite us, not divide," he asserted.

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