BJD MP Sasmit Patra has written to Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, flagging severe traffic disruptions in Bhubaneswar. He blamed unplanned road works, lack of coordination, and poor diversion strategies for the daily hardship faced by citizens.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Friday wrote a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, highlighting severe traffic disruptions in Bhubaneswar due to unplanned road works. He urged better coordination, proper traffic diversion, and restrictions during peak hours to reduce public hardship.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MP Highlights Lack of Coordinated Planning

In his letter, Patra said, "I write to draw your kind attention to the growing concern regarding extensive road repairs, excavation, road cutting, and diversion works currently being undertaken across Bhubaneswar in the name of urban development. While such initiatives are essential for the city's progress, the manner of their execution reflects a serious lack of coordinated planning."

"Major roads and key junctions are being simultaneously taken up for work without adequate traffic diversion strategies. As a result, commuters are facing severe congestion, particularly during peak hours, leading to artificial traffic jams, delays, and significant daily hardship," he added.

Sasmit Patra warned that poor inter-departmental coordination and a lack of marked diversions during peak hours have created a traffic crisis in Bhubaneswar, severely impacting students, commuters, and emergency services.

According to the letter, "The situation is further aggravated by the absence of clearly marked diversion routes, inadequate deployment of traffic personnel, poor inter-departmental coordination between civic agencies and traffic authorities, and ongoing works during high-traffic hours. This has adversely affected office-goers, school transportation, emergency services, and the general public at large."

Urges Immediate Corrective Measures

He urged better coordination, proper traffic diversion, and restrictions during peak hours to reduce public hardship.

"In this regard, I sincerely urge you to direct the concerned authorities, including the Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Vice-Chairman, Bhubanèswar Development Authority, and Commissioner, Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, to take immediate corrective measures: Implement well-planned traffic diversion strategies prior to initiating work, restrict major roadwork activities during peak traffic hours, ensure adequate signage, barricading, and public information systems, strengthen coordination among all executing and monitoring agencies," the letter read.

"A more planned and coordinated approach will not only ease public inconvenience but also ensure that development work proceeds efficiently without disrupting the daily life of citizens. I request your prompt intervention in this matter," it added. (ANI)