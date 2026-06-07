Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi govt over the Rs 89 domestic LPG price hike in four months. He recalled BJP's street protests during UPA rule and questioned why they are silent after a Rs 530 hike in 12 years.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed the Modi government over the increase in price of domestic LPG, saying its price has increased by Rs 89 in the past four months and the common man is reeling under the burden of price rise.

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Recalling the street protests by BJP during the UPA rule, he said in a post on X that the Modi government has increased domestic LPG prices by Rs 530 in the last 12 years and asked why BJP leaders are not sitting on the streets with cylinders now.

Kharge Questions Govt on Price Rise and LPG Shortage

"The rising domestic LPG prices are incinerating the kitchens of the common people. In the last four months, the Modi government has hiked the prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 89.

"In Parliament, Mr. Modi had made tall claims about Fuel Diversification from 41 countries due to the West Asia War. What happened to that? Why is there still a shortage of LPG in rural areas today?" he asked.

"In 2025-26, 5.56 crore families under the Ujjwala scheme didn't get even one or a single Refill. Out of these, 3.30 crore didn't take even a single cylinder Refill. And this is even before the West Asia Crisis. Isn't this the result of the Modi government's loot? Mr. Modi and BJP leaders used to raise a ruckus about inflation during the UPA era. Isn't it true that the Modi government has increased domestic LPG prices by Rs 530 in 12 years? So why aren't BJP leaders sitting on the streets with cylinders now?" he asked further.

Latest Price Hike and Government's Response

Domestic LPG prices were hiked by Rs 29 per cylinder on Sunday. Following the latest price hike, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said on Sunday that the Indian household continues to buy cooking gas much cheaper than the household in any neighbouring country, and far below the price paid in advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada. It said in a release that the beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective Rs 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi Rs 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to over Rs 1,600. (ANI)