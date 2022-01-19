  • Facebook
    Bizarre incident: Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone to avoid getting caught; removed after endoscopy

    Doctors performed an endoscopy to bring out the mobile, 7 cm long and 3 cm wide, through the mouth with the help of a snare.

    Bizarre incident: Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone to avoid getting caught; removed after endoscopy-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 8:38 PM IST
    New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a Tihar jail inmate swallowed a mobile phone to hide it from authorities. A team of doctors removed a mobile phone by endoscopy from the stomach of a prisoner, police said.

    Doctors performed an endoscopy to bring out the mobile, 7 cm long and 3 cm wide, through the mouth with the help of a snare. Dr Siddharth, Department of Gastroenterology from GB Pant Hospital, Delhi told ANI that the patient, who had an ingestion of a foreign body, was brought to the hospital on January 15.

    “An X-ray of his abdomen was done which revealed that it could be a mobile phone. Endoscopy was done through the mouth and the mobile was caught using a snare. The mobile was taken out through the mouth,” Dr Siddharth said.

    He told the news agency that the whole procedure of removing the mobile phone from the body of the inmate was performed by the team of GB Pant Hospital led by Dr Manish Tomar of the Gastroenterology Department. According to Dr Siddharth, it is hard to swallow a mobile phone and only those used to doing it can do so.

    “Usually, jail inmates do it to hide it from authorities. It can be swallowed only by people who are habituated to doing this. It is a technically demanding procedure and requires skill to take the big bag out,” added Dr Siddharth.

    Dr Siddharth further said that he has handled ten similar cases in the hospital so far.

    It is worth mentioning three mobile phone jammers were installed in the jail premises in November last year. According to the jail officials, the jammers are high-tech and can block any mobile phone service throughout the premises.

