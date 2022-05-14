Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura Chief minister, BJP to pick replacement today

This comes after Biplab Kumar Deb met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the day before. According to reports, the decision to leave came from the BJP's leadership.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tendered his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Saturday. The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections, which are slated to be held early next year.

In latest developments, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed as central observers and have reached Tripura’s capital city Agartala. The name of the next CM will be determined during today's legislative party meeting, which will begin at 5 pm.

Various media reports suggest that Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Verma and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Manik Saha are the front runners for the CM post.

Biplab Kumar Deb stated after resigning, "Above all, the party comes first. I worked for the party under PM Modi's leadership and direction. As the chairman of the party's state branch and as Chief Minister, I have strived to do justice to the people of Tripura. I attempted to maintain peace, promote prosperity, and guide the state away from the Covid issue."

This comes after Deb travelled to New Delhi on Thursday to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to discuss the party's operations in the Northeastern state. There have been reports of infighting inside the state branch of the BJP.

According to reports, the decision to leave came from the BJP's leadership.Biplab Deb has been involved with the RSS for a long period before becoming CM in 2018. He was born in Akraban, Udaipur, in the Gomoti district of Tripura, and spent 15 years in the national capital. He used to be a gym teacher in Delhi until being appointed to lead the party's state unit in 2016.

