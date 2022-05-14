Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura Chief minister, BJP to pick replacement today

    This comes after Biplab Kumar Deb met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the day before. According to reports, the decision to leave came from the BJP's leadership.

    Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura Chief minister BJP to pick replacement today gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tripura, First Published May 14, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tendered his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Saturday. The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections, which are slated to be held early next year.

    In latest developments, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed as central observers and have reached Tripura’s capital city Agartala. The name of the next CM will be determined during today's legislative party meeting, which will begin at 5 pm. 

    Various media reports suggest that Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Verma and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Manik Saha are the front runners for the CM post.

    Biplab Kumar Deb stated after resigning, "Above all, the party comes first. I worked for the party under PM Modi's leadership and direction. As the chairman of the party's state branch and as Chief Minister, I have strived to do justice to the people of Tripura. I attempted to maintain peace, promote prosperity, and guide the state away from the Covid issue."

    Also Read | Tripura CM Biplab Deb triggers diplomatic row with Nepal

    This comes after Deb travelled to New Delhi on Thursday to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to discuss the party's operations in the Northeastern state. There have been reports of infighting inside the state branch of the BJP.

    According to reports, the decision to leave came from the BJP's leadership.Biplab Deb has been involved with the RSS for a long period before becoming CM in 2018. He was born in Akraban, Udaipur, in the Gomoti district of Tripura, and spent 15 years in the national capital. He used to be a gym teacher in Delhi until being appointed to lead the party's state unit in 2016.

    Also Read | ‘Punjabis, Jats less brainy’ remark: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb apologises

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    For 30 years Tamil Nadu woman disguised herself as man to raise daughter gcw

    For 30 years, Tamil Nadu woman disguised herself as man to raise daughter

    Hindi is spoken across India and has acceptability: Sena's Sanjay Raut over TN Minister's K Ponmudy remarks - adt

    Hindi is spoken across India and has acceptability: Sena's Sanjay Raut over TN Minister's K Ponmudy remarks

    Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar exits party, urges Rahul Gandhi to take control - adt

    Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar exits party, urges Rahul Gandhi to take control

    Stop glorifying guns drugs in songs stern action will be taken Bhagwant Mann to Punjabi singers gcw

    Stop glorifying guns, drugs in songs; stern action will be taken: Bhagwant Mann to Punjabi singers

    31 pilgrims died due to mountain sickness, other health problems since Char Dham Yatra beginning - adt

    31 pilgrims died due to mountain sickness, other health problems since Char Dham Yatra beginning

    Recent Stories

    What is newly-elected President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's net worth snt

    What is newly-elected President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's net worth?

    Having period rashes frequently Check out 5 easy ways to prevent it gcw

    Having period rashes frequently? Check out 5 easy ways to prevent it

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt complete a month of their wedding, actress shares unseen pics drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt complete a month of their wedding, actress shares unseen pics

    Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe seeks to establish new cabinet, curfew lifeted for 12 hrs, Updates - adt

    Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe seeks to establish new cabinet, curfew lifted for 12 hrs | Updates

    Who is Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the new UAE President gcw

    Who is Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new UAE President?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon