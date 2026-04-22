BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb attacked WB CM Mamata Banerjee, claiming she failed as CM and lacks any reflection of Bengali culture. TMC, in turn, filed a complaint against BJP for allegedly organizing free trains for voters ahead of the polls.

BJP MP Slams Mamata, Says 'No True Reflection of Bengali Culture' in Her

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and claimed that one doesnot see any "true reflection of Bengali culture" in her leadership. The first phase of polling for 152 constituencies in West Bengal will be held tomorrow. The rest of Bengal would vote on April 29.

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The BJP MP also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress supremo of failing to perform her duties as the CM of the state. "Change has already taken place... The public had made up their minds to bring about a change long ago. She (Mamata Banerjee) does not realize that she is now merely an 'acting' Chief Minister... As Chief Minister, she completely failed to discharge the responsibilities entrusted to her... She lacks any depth of thought; she has no vision... The state that once contributed 25% to the nation's GDP has now slipped into single digits--who is responsible for this? The public will hold those responsible accountable... You have not shown even the slightest respect towards Rabindranath Tagore... You do not even sing 'Vande Mataram'. All in all, one sees no true reflection of Bengali culture in her... If anyone has authored the most shameful chapter in the history of Bengal, it is her," Deb told ANI here.

TMC Complains Against BJP Over 'Free Special Trains'

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday filed a complaint against BJP for allegedly organizing free special trains from Surat to West Bengal during the 48-hour silence period ahead of the first phase of polling for West Bengal assembly elections and called for strict action.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, TMC MP Derek O' Brien claimed that the BJP, including its Gujarat Unit, has "arranged and facilitated special trains and provided free travel, food and other refreshments, for transporting migrant workers to West Bengal (who are registered voters of West Bengal)," calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

High-Voltage Contest in Bengal

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

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