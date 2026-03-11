In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a group of bike-borne robbers allegedly intercepted a wedding car and looted jewellery after brutally assaulting the groom and the driver.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a group of bike-borne robbers allegedly intercepted a wedding car and looted jewellery after brutally assaulting the groom and the driver, leaving the entire wedding party shaken. The incident occurred shortly after the wedding car left the village following the ceremony. According to reports, the newlywed couple was travelling with members of the baraat when several men on motorcycles suddenly blocked the vehicle on the road.

The attackers reportedly surrounded the car, dragged the driver and groom out, and assaulted them before snatching all the jewellery that had been carried for the wedding. The robbers then fled the scene.

A video has surfaced on social media where the bride, Ranjana is seen narrating the incident.

“Goons chased us after we left our village. They followed and ambushed our car. They dragged the driver out and beat him up. As soon as my husband intervened and tried to save the driver, three-four men came and looted our jewellery,” she says in the video.

The bride and the groom proceeded directly to the nearby Rasulabad Police Station to lodge a formal complaint.