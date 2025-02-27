'Zero civic sense:' KV teacher makes derogatory remarks on Bihar, suspended after video goes viral (WATCH)

A primary school teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bihar's Jehanabad was suspended after a video showed her using derogatory remarks about being posted in the state.

The teacher, identified as Dipali Sah, expressed dissatisfaction with her posting to Jehanabad, using offensive language to describe Bihar and its residents.

In the video, Dipali complained about getting her first posting in Bihar, while her friends were being posted in Darjeeling, Silchar, Bengaluru and other states. "I could have got posting in any region. This (Bihar) is the worst region in India. I will remember this posting my whole life. They could have posted me anywhere like Goa, West Bengal and Ladakh.

In another video, she said that Bihar is not just ‘hyped up’, but it is ‘f**ked up’, and that people have no civic sense in the state. The ground reality is Bihar is Fu**** up. People here have zero civic sense," she said in the video.

She also said that India is a developing country because of Bihar, adding ‘the day we remove Bihar from India, it will be developed.’

As soon as the video went viral on social media, sparking outrage, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) took immediate action, suspending the teacher with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by the KVS regional office in Patna, "As per provisions of rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Deepali, the primary teacher on probation, posted at KVS (Jehanabad), is suspended with immediate effect. She will report to KVS, Mashrakh, in Saran district." The Jehanabad district administration also issued a statement regarding this.

