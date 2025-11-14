Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Bihar voters for backing the NDA's development agenda and PM Modi. He said people now vote on performance. PM Modi hailed the historic win as a victory for good governance and public welfare.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday lauded the people of Bihar for "putting a stamp of approval" on the development work carried out by the NDA government. "Today, the people of Bihar have put their stamp of approval on development, Prime Minister Modi, and the NDA by giving them a huge majority. People now vote based on performance," CM Dhami told ANI.

"The people have trusted Prime Minister Modi and formed the NDA government there once again. I express my gratitude to the people of Bihar. In Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and wherever elections are to be held, people are ready to reject the Congress's lies and deceit," he added.

PM Modi Hails 'Victory of Good Governance'

PM Modi described the NDA's impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice" and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state's progress. "Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved. My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar," PM said in a post on X.

PM Modi said the people of Bihar reposed faith in the NDA after witnessing its track record and vision for the state. "The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory," he posted.

NDA Secures Historic Mandate

The NDA is poised for a landslide victory in Bihar and is slated to win 202 seats. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men in terms of vote percentage. (ANI)