BJP's Tuhin A Sinha says Bihar voters chose to end 'Jungle Raj,' citing the party's impactful 'Mahila-Yuva' factor. Early trends show the NDA with a commanding lead, signaling a decisive victory for the Nitish Kumar-led alliance.

BJP Credits 'Mahila-Yuva' Factor for Lead

BJP national spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha on Friday said that voters in Bihar chose the party to end "Jungle Raj." He added that the BJP's focus on women and youth is stronger than the Opposition. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "This is as per our expectations. Voting was done against Jungle Raj. Our M-Y Factor - Mahila (Women) and Yuva (Youth) - is more impactful than their (Mahagathbandhan) M-Y Factor. It is unfortunate that RJD people are threatening and trying to turn Bihar into Nepal and Bangladesh. I think we will get more than 160-170 seats."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NDA Heads for a Sweeping Mandate

As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, early leads indicate a strong and commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling what could be one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's most decisive electoral victories. The trends suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of over the 243 seats in the Assembly.

Early Leads and Seat Count

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 188 seats, with BJP leading in 85, JDU in 75, LJP 22, HAM 4 and RLM 3 as per data from the EC at 11:45 am.

RJD leads in 36 seats, Congress leads in 6, CPI(ML) lead 7, while CPI-M and VIP lead in 1 seat each, taking the total to 51, as per data from the EC at 11:45 am. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in three seats.

A Test of Endurance for Nitish Kumar

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments. Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again.