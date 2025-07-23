The Election Commission has covered 98.01% electors in Bihar’s Special Voter List Revision. Nearly 7.17 crore forms were digitised. Deceased, migrated, or duplicate entries were found and voters can still file claims by September 1.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has shared an update about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll for the upcoming 2025 elections. The goal is simple but important that no eligible voter should be left out and no ineligible person should be included.

What the EC data shows so far

As of July 23, 2025, the poll body shared the following key numbers from the ongoing drive:

98.01% electors have been covered

20 lakh deceased electors were reported and marked

28 lakh people who have permanently migrated were also flagged

7 lakh electors were found enrolled in more than one place

1 lakh voters could not be traced

15 lakh Enumeration Forms have not been returned

7.17 crore forms (90.89%) have been received and digitised

These figures show that a large section of Bihar's voters have already been checked and verified.

What is being done for wrongly included or missing voters

On July 20, the ECI began sharing the names of electors who were wrongly included or hadn't yet submitted their Enumeration Forms. To help with this, 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from all major political parties in Bihar were appointed to assist voters.

What if someone is outside Bihar or not yet registered?

If you are a Bihar voter staying in another state or haven't yet registered at your current address, you still have time. You can fill and submit your Enumeration Form in any of these ways:

Visit https://electors.eci.gov.in or use the ECINet mobile app

Fill a printed form and submit it to your BLO (Booth Level Officer)

Or send the printed form to your BLO via WhatsApp

How to check if your form was submitted

If you are voter from Bihar and you have already submitted your Enumeration Form, your name will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll. You can check the status of your submission by visiting https://electors.eci.gov.in/home/enumFormTrack

SMS alerts are also being sent by the Commission to voters whose mobile numbers are linked with their forms.

The Draft Electoral Roll will be published on 1 August 2025.

If there are any errors in the Draft Roll, for example if your name is missing or someone else's name is wrongly included, you can file an objection or claim. This must be done with the local Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO before 1 September 2025.