At the 9th Convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Governor Kavinder Gupta urged graduating students to adopt a 'Nation First' philosophy to help India achieve its vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday made a powerful call to the youth to adopt the 'Nation First' approach as their guiding philosophy in life, asserting that it is only through this spirit of selfless dedication that India can realise its vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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Education for Holistic Development

Addressing the 9th Convocation Ceremony of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala as the Guest of Honour, with the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, the Governor said that India's ancient education tradition has always been rooted in the harmonious integration of knowledge, values and character. He emphasised that the true purpose of education is not merely to secure employment but to achieve the holistic development of the individual, a citizen who is not only professionally capable but also morally grounded and socially conscious.

"A degree is not the end of your journey; it is the beginning of your duty towards society and the nation," the Governor said, addressing the graduating students. "You must dedicate your knowledge, skills and talent not only to your personal advancement but to the greater welfare of the nation."

Welcoming the Vice President to Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh, Gupta said it was a matter of immense pride that CP Radhakrishnan had graced the convocation of the Central University, lending further distinction to this prestigious occasion.

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Vision Realised

Congratulating the gold medallists and degree recipients, the Governor noted with great pride that 32 students were awarded gold medals, of whom 23 were meritorious girl students. He said this was a shining testament to the successful realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative vision of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', adding that girls today are leading from the front in education, research and innovation, thereby scripting a brighter chapter in India's national story. A total of 511 talented students received degrees across various disciplines during the ceremony.

Universities as Engines for a Viksit Bharat

Underlining the pivotal role of universities in India's national transformation, Gupta said that higher education institutions must rise to become engines of the Viksit Bharat dream, nurturing not degree holders alone, but complete human beings equipped with knowledge, innovation and an unwavering sense of national purpose.

Commendation for Central University of HP

Commending the Central University of Himachal Pradesh for its progressive strides under the National Education Policy 2020, the Governor said that the policy envisions an education system that is inclusive, multidisciplinary and skill-oriented, and the University has admirably aligned itself with these objectives through its emphasis on research, innovation and skill-based learning.

Gupta also lauded the University for publishing 34 significant works on the Indian knowledge tradition and for translating texts into languages listed in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, particularly Punjabi and Dogri, thereby making a meaningful contribution to the preservation and promotion of India's rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

He further expressed satisfaction that the University had received autonomy from the University Grants Commission, calling it a recognition of the institution's academic excellence and quality.

The Governor expressed confidence that the Central University of Himachal Pradesh would continue to scale new heights in education, research and innovation and play an increasingly significant role in the nation's journey towards Viksit Bharat.