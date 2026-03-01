Amritsar Rural Police arrested two men and recovered a significant arms cache, including an AK-47 and Glock pistols. The weapons were sent via Pakistan by a foreign handler for carrying out terrorist activities against police in Punjab.

The Amritsar Rural Police has arrested two individuals and recovered a significant cache of weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and three Glock pistols. Acting on specific instructions from DIG (Border Range) Sandeep Goyal and SSP Amritsar Rural Suhail Mir, police teams conducted a targeted operation in Muhawa village under the jurisdiction of Gharinda Police Station.

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The seizure included 1 AK-47 assault rifle, 2 magazines, 36 rounds, 3 Glock pistols, 4 magazines, and 4 rounds.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural stated that the Chief Officer of Gharinda Police Station received confidential information that a gangster group operating from abroad had sent a consignment of weapons via Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab. "Taking timely action, DSP Attari, DSP-Detective, Incharge CIA, SHU Gharinda under the supervision of Aditya Warrier (SP-D) arrested 02 persons from village Muhawa, Police Station Gharinda area during a joint operation and recovered AK-47 assault rifle, 02 magazines AK-47, 36 rounds AK-47, 03 Glock pistols, 04 magazines and 04 rounds from their possession," SSP added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the UAPA Act at Gharinda Police Station.

Module's Motive and Anti-India Agenda

During initial interrogation, the arrested accused reportedly revealed that the weapons and ammunition were sent via Pakistan by a foreign handler to target police personnel. DGP Punjab Police said, "The module was also involved in radicalisation and spreading anti-India and anti-police narratives. An FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, Amritsar Rural. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network."

The case is under detailed investigation, with the possibility of arresting other accused and uncovering additional critical information.

Separate ISI-Sponsored Module Busted

Earlier in the day, Amritsar Rural Police busted an ISI-sponsored terror and cross-border arms smuggling module, apprehending two accused and recovering rifles, pistols, and cartridges, according to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers through social media. The module was also involved in radicalisation and spreading Anti-India and Anti-Police narratives. (ANI)