Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, expressed strong confidence in winning all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, citing the alliance's unity and numbers.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday expressed confidence in the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

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Speaking with the media, Choudhary said that the candidates have been chosen carefully and said that the alliance stands united. "... We have fielded five candidates after careful consideration. The entire NDA is united, and we will win all five seats," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the NDA will emerge victorious in Bihar, adding that the alliance has "numerical strength and unity." "We are fully prepared for this. There is no doubt about it at all. NDA's candidates will win all five seats in Bihar and go to the Rajya Sabha as MPs... We have the numerical strength, the entire NDA is moving forward with unity...," he told the media.

Voicing similar confidence, Janata Dal United's National Executive President Sanjay Kumar Jha said that he is confident that NDA will win "all five seats with a huge margin."

Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar also said that the NDA will win all five seats in Bihar. "101% victory is assured... NDA is winning all five seats in Bihar...," he said.

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted confidence in the victory of the NDA candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, stating that the candidates will win "by 200%." Speaking with the media, the Union Minister said, "The value of NDA's vote is four times more than that of the INDI alliance, and we know this much that all five of NDA's five candidates are winning by 200%."

Rajya Sabha Election Details

The polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. (ANI)