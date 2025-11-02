RJD's Tejashwi Yadav vowed a crackdown on criminals if elected, calling the state a 'maha jungle raaj'. The statement follows the arrest of JDU candidate and strongman Anant Singh in connection with a murder case in Mokama ahead of the polls.

Tejashwi Yadav Vows Crackdown on Crime

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday expressed confidence in the Mahagathbandhan victory in the upcoming Bihar elections while asserting that "criminals will be arrested, and strict action will be taken against them," between November 26 to January 26 after the alliance comes into power.

"There isn't a single day when firing doesn't happen in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan is going to form the government, and between 26th November and 26th January, criminals will be arrested, and strict action will be taken against them," the RJD leader and the alliance's Chief Ministerial face told reporters here on Sunday.

The remarks by the RJD leader came amidst the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State, with Yadav calling for the PM to see the prevailing "maha jungle raaj" in Bihar.

"This was bound to happen (arrest of JDU candidate Anant Singh), but PM Modi is coming today, and you can see there is 'maha jungle raaj' in Bihar," he said.

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Murder Case

Dularchand Yadav was killed in Bihar's Mokama while firing took place between the two groups while campaigning was going on for the Bihar assembly elections. Yadav was reportedly supporting the Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadashini at the time of the murder.

Former Bihar MLA, and Janata Dal (United) Mokama candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the case along with two of his associates. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma on Saturday said that Anant Singh and two his associates Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram have been arrested.

'Better Late Than Never': Jan Suraaj Candidate Reacts

Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Piyush Priyadarshi, told ANI over the phone that Anant Singh should have been arrested sooner, as he added, "This is a good gesture, but it would have been good had they taken action sooner. Today, he was moving around in a convoy of 50 vehicles and even participated in election campaigning. When an FIR was registered against him, he should have been arrested sooner. But better late than never."

High-Stakes Battle in Mokama

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

Bihar Assembly Election Schedule

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.