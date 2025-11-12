Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary expressed confidence in the NDA forming the government, stating people voted to stop RJD's 'Jungle Raaj 2'. Other NDA leaders echoed this sentiment, citing exit polls that predict a strong win for the alliance.

NDA Confident of Win, Cites Aversion to 'Jungle Raaj 2'

Bihar Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary on Wednesday expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the next government in the state, a day after multiple exit polls predicted a strong showing for the alliance and indicated that anti-incumbency had failed to make a dent.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary asserted that the people of Bihar voted to stop Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) so-called "jungle raaj 2." "This vote is for stopping Jungle Raaj 2. During the Bihar bandh, the way they (Mahagathbandhan) behaved, the way they gave an example of themselves, that is not accepted in governance at all. After Bihar bandh itself people were against them. They (Mahagathbandhan) are not fit to do governance," Chaudhary told ANI here.

Discussing the exit polls, he stated that he had personally visited multiple constituencies and interacted with voters, reinforcing his belief that the electorate is leaning towards the NDA. "Exit polls will only show the inclination of the people. Some people talk to 20,000, others 50,000 as it is a sample. The same inclination was shown. I was also moving around, and I have also gone to 24 constituencies," he said.

Taking a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, he said that the alliance's claims of a "wave of change" and a "surprising result" have been shut down. "Some people were saying that a surprising result will come. But you see, we will have a better strike rate than 2010 (Assembly elections)," he said. On RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav repeatedly claiming that he will take oath as CM on November 18, the Bihar said, "After exit polls, he has stopped saying that (Tejashwi will take oath as CM on November 18), if he says still then he might have gotten a wrong assessment."

BJP Leaders Credit PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar's Development Model

Earlier on Tuesday, following multiple exit polls predicting an NDA win, BJP's Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal said that the exit polls show how, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, the state has progressed a lot, with people voting for the same this time around. "Under the leadership of PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar has progressed a lot...The public has voted in favour of PM Modi's guarantees and the development model of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The public has faith that the future of Bihar is safe in the hands of PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar," he told ANI.

Bihar Minister Prem Kumar also highlighted how the NDA has worked in every sector for the welfare of the people, with the people looking for a second term to continue development. "Our government has worked in every sector- for farmers, women, youth, and the poor and weak people of society. Today, the fruits of that are visible. We are leading in the exit polls and are in a position to form the government... The truth will come out on November 14," Kumar told ANI.

Exit Polls Predict Clear NDA Majority

According to the exit polls released on Tuesday, the ruling NDA is poised to form the government again in Bihar, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan is predicted to fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member State Assembly. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the Assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

The People's Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats. People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats. According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)