Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said on Friday that the migrant workers of Bihar are the "X factor" in the ongoing assembly elections, claiming that they travelled from across the country to exercise their franchise and have come out in large numbers to "vote for badlao (change)". Kishor predicted that on the day of counting of votes, November 14, "history will be made" as the people's vote for change will be seen in the results. "The migrant workers, who have stayed back after Chhath, have made their people vote in big numbers too, which has surprised everyone. People who were sitting here giving Rs 10,000 to women. In this election, women are definitely included, but the migrant workers have become the X factor. They are having their friends, family vote," Kishor told reporters here.

High Turnout Indicates Need for Change

Hailing the high voting percentage, the Jan Suraaj founder said that such a turnout is indicative of people's need for a change from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (U). "This is the highest voting percentage in Bihar since Independence. This shows two things: that the thing I said last year, also that more than 60% of Bihar's population wants change. The feeling of indifference that people were getting used to, in trying to find an alternative, people did not have an alternative. After Jan Suraaj came, people got an alternative. People have given their vote for change," he added.

According to Jan Suraaj founder, more than 2 crore people have voted in the election, and dismissed any alleged predictions being made, saying that real results can only be known on November 14. "On November 14, history will be made. Even bigger pundits did not think that such a huge turnout would happen. More than 2 crore 10 lakh people have voted, any estimate, any reporter, whoever is estimating, how many people would they have talked to? People are simply calling 10 people and predicting results. Nobody knows what will happen until the counting takes place. What we are seeing is that the migrant workers have voted in big numbers for change," he said.

Election Context and Background

According to the 2011 census, Bihar has around 7.06 lakh migrant workers, people who went out of the state in search of jobs. The workers go across the country, including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other places. During the Chhath festival, celebrated this year from October 25 to October 28, lakhs of migrant labourers came to the state and stayed back to cast their vote.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also alleged that "special trains" are being organised by the Railway Ministry to Bihar on the day of polling to allegedly increase the vote count of the NDA.

Key Election Details

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history. The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising of BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj party has also made a debut in the electoral fray, contesting in more than 200 seats on its own.

The election was held after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The opposition parties had expressed strong reservations about the exercise. The SIR is to be carried out in other states and union territories of the country. (ANI)