Congress leader and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday criticised the NDA's election manifesto, saying the ruling alliance has failed to list any concrete achievements despite being in power for two decades and is instead resorting to blaming opposition parties.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Kanhaiya Kumar said, "...Unfortunately, these people have been running the government for 20 years, yet when that manifesto was issued, they didn't have 30 seconds to present their views. They can't speak because they don't have their own work to show. That's why they are blaming other parties... Everyone in Mahagathbandhan is together, and we will get the mandate..."

NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' Promises

A day earlier, the NDA members in Bihar jointly released their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna in the high-stakes assembly elections. In the manifesto, the NDA has promised to provide over one crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to provide skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skill Training' Centre.

Empowerment for Women and Backward Classes

The ruling alliance has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana'. The NDA has promised to make one crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'.

According to the manifesto, the NDA promises to give Rs 10 lakh to various occupational groups belonging to the extremely backward classes. Under the 'Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi', farmers will receive an annual benefit of Rs 3,000, totalling Rs 9,000, as per the manifesto.

Infrastructure and Industrial Growth

The manifesto also promises Metro train services to be introduced in 4 more cities in Bihar besides Patna, the Opening of ten new industrial parks and a promise to attract investments of Rs 50 lakh cr in 5 years.

Bihar Assembly Election Schedule

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)