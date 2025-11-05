The elder brother of a JD(U) leader and his wife and daughter were found dead in their residence in Bihar’s Purnea district, police said on Wednesday.

The elder brother of a JD(U) leader, along with his wife and daughter, were found dead inside their residence in Bihar's Purnea district on Tuesday night, police confirmed on Wednesday. The bodies were found at their home in the European Colony under the jurisdiction of Kehat Police Station, said Purnea Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jyoti Shankar. The deceased were identified as Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Mala Devi, and their daughter Tanu Priya.

According to residents, Naveen was the elder brother of local JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, a well-known political figure in the region.

“Soon after receiving the information about the dead bodies found in the house, a police team reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death," the SDPO said.

Forensic teams have begun collecting evidence from the scene, while the police have launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths.

"Locals claimed that Naveen Kushwaha was very popular in the locality and he had previously contested Lok Sabha as well as assembly polls," another officer said.

Some relatives believe that Tanu Priya may have accidentally fallen from the staircase, leading to her death. “They also suspect that her father fell down the staircase while attempting to save his daughter and died. Later, Mala Devi died of cardiac arrest after hearing the news of the death of her husband and daughter,” a local police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Authorities stated that they are “investigating the case from all angles.” State Minister Lesi Singh and Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, visited the family late Tuesday night.