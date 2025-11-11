JD(U) leader Umesh Kushwaha and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi appealed to voters as the second phase of Bihar assembly polls began. Kushwaha urged support for the 'double-engine' govt, while Gandhi called for a vote for jobs and development.

Leaders Appeal for Votes

Janata Dal (United) leader Umesh Singh Kushwaha on Tuesday appealed to voters to give momentum to the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Kushwaha encouraged people to come out to vote for justice and development. "I appeal to the voters of the 122 districts to come out and vote in large numbers for justice and development. Give pace to the double-engine government of Bihar and secure the future of your children," said Kushwaha, who contested the first phase of assembly polls from the Mahnar seat.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi appealed to voters in Bihar to exercise their franchise to form a government that would remain dedicated to addressing their issues. Taking to X, Gandhi said that the citizens must fight for the protection of democracy and the Constitution. "Today, the second and final phase of voting is taking place in Bihar. I appeal to all brothers and sisters of the state to participate enthusiastically in this grand festival of democracy. For jobs, education, health, and industry; for the protection of democracy and the Constitution; for Bihar's bright future--vote and form a government that is dedicated to working for you," Gandhi said.

Second Phase Decides Fate of 1,302 Candidates

All arrangements are in place for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, which will determine the fate of 1,302 candidates, including some senior leaders from the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The state witnessed a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

A total of 3.70 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 122 constituencies in the second phase, which saw a hectic campaign by political leaders.

12 Ministers from Nitish Kumar's Cabinet Face Polls

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other Key Constituencies

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

Results to be Declared on November 14

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)