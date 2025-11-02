Campaigning in Bihar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged BJP's policies caused migration and unemployment. He criticized the law and order situation, questioning 'mangal raj', and endorsed RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as the next CM for prosperity.

BJP's Agenda Not Employment, Says Akhilesh

Ahead of the polling for the Bihar Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that employment has never been the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) agenda, and this was the reason for migration. He was campaigning for singer-actor and RJD leader Khesari Lal Yadav in Chapra on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Employment has never been the BJP's agenda. This is the reason there is migration. Why is a government job in every house not possible? When I created Expressway for Rs 14,000 crores, BJP said that it cannot be done. When I built it and sanctioned it further, then it is the same Expressway where the PM had landed. Has the BJP created any such Highway?"

He further said that when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar, the issue of migration will be resolved. "The BJP is responsible for inflation and unemployment. If Tejashwi Yadav becomes the CM, poor women will get Rs 2,500 per month," he added.

Akhilesh Questions Law and Order

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the BJP over a murder incident in Mokama, saying that if such a crime can occur despite heavy security deployment, it raises the question of whether the state is under "jungle raj" or "mangal raj." The SP chief questioned the law and order situation and asked how such crimes could occur in areas where top leaders, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, were campaigning.

Speaking to ANI in Darbhanga, Akhilesh said, "A place where the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are campaigning, where such VIPs with Z+ security are present -- if a murder takes place at such a place, then it shows whether this is 'jungle raj' or 'mangal raj'." The SP chief's remarks came after the man, identified as Dularchand Yadav, was found dead on October 30, and several others were injured following a clash between alleged supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency.

People of Bihar Will Vote for Change

Akhilesh Yadav further asserted that the people of Bihar were ready to vote for "change and prosperity" and to elect Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav as the next Chief Minister. "People of Bihar are going to vote for change, for prosperity, for making Tejashwi Yadav the CM, for affordable electricity and 200 units of free electricity. The youth of Bihar are going to vote for their future and for better job opportunities. Those who led to the migration will be taught a lesson this time by the public," he said. (ANI)