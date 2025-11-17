The ECI published Bihar poll Index Cards within 72 hours, a first. The poll body also highlighted 17 new initiatives, including achieving the highest voter turnout since 1951, zero repolls, and flawless VVPAT-EVM verification.

For the first time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday published the Index Cards for the recently held Bihar assembly elections and by-elections to eight assembly constituencies within 72 hours of the poll result declaration.

"Before the introduction of ECINET, the publication of Index Cards used to take several weeks, or even months, as the data used to be manually filled by the field officials," the EC said in an official statement.

The Index Card reports contain data across multiple dimensions, such as candidates, electors, votes polled, votes counted, party-wise and candidate-wise votes polled, etc.

ECI Marks Several Firsts in Bihar Polls

The ECI has marked several firsts with the successful conduct of the Bihar assembly polls.

"ECI had taken as many as 17 new initiatives starting with these elections. The highest ever polling percentage of 67.13 per cent in Bihar since 1951. Highest ever participation by female voters with polling percentage of 71.78 per cent in Bihar since 1951," the poll body said.

Zero Repolls and Flawless Verification

It said that zero appeals were filed against the wrongful inclusion or exclusion of any elector after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar in any of the 38 districts from any of the electors or any of the 12 recognised political parties.

"Zero repolls in Bihar Assembly Elections, 2025. No re-polls requested by any of the 2,616 candidates. No re-polls requested by any of the 12 recognised political parties. Counting was conducted by 243 Returning Officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and 31,768 counting agents appointed by 2,616 candidates," the EC said.

Mandatory verification of VVPAT slips was conducted for five randomly selected polling stations per assembly constituency (a total of 1,215 polling stations), and no discrepancies were found with the EVM count anywhere.

New Initiatives for Staff and Voters

The EC also took the initiative to double the remuneration of BLOs, supervisors, polling/counting staff, CAPF, monitoring teams, and micro-observers. Honorarium for EROs and AEROs for the first time.

"Limit of 1,200 voters per polling station to reduce crowding and additional booths in high-rise residential complexes and societies," EC said. (ANI)