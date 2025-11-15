Kerala Congress alleged rigging in the 2025 Bihar polls, claiming the NDA won 128 seats due to arbitrary voter deletions during the ECI's SIR drive. The party said genuine voters were purged, not illegal immigrants, to ensure an NDA victory.

Congress Alleges Rigging in 128 Bihar Seats

Kerala Congress on Saturday alleged rigging in 128 assembly constituencies in the recently concluded 2025 Bihar assembly elections. Of the 202 assembly constituencies won by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, victory on 128 seats came after voter deletions that happened during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, the opposition party said.

Congress levelled these allegations after analysing the voter deletion data, comparing it with the victory margin in each constituency. Identifying the pattern, Congress claimed that genuine voters have been removed arbitrarily under the SIR drive carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

'Wholesale Purge of Poor Voters'

"Bihar Rigging | 128 seats out of the 202 won by the NDA came purely from SIR-based voter deletions. We analysed the voter deletion data published by the ECI as ordered by the Supreme Court and compared it with the victory margins in each constituency. The pattern is unmistakable: genuine, living voters were removed arbitrarily under SIR," Kerala Congress posted on X.

The opposition party said that not even a single illegal immigrant was found in the dataset released by the EC. Congress claimed a "wholesale purge to remove poor and vulnerable voters suffering under the NDA" in the name of SIR.

"SIR was supposed to identify and remove illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal. But in the entire dataset released by the ECI, not even one illegal immigrant was found," Kerala Congress said. "What actually happened was a wholesale purge in the name of SIR to remove poor and vulnerable voters who were suffering under the NDA. After striking them off the rolls, they prevented whoever was left from voting and then walked away with a fully stage-managed election," it said.

'Mother of Democracy' Jibe

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated claims of India being a "mother of democracy", Kerala Congress said that there was a need to realise the "game plan" or else the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would remove every citizen from the voter list. "This is the 'mother of democracy' for you. If we do not realise the game plan now, BJP will quietly remove each one of us from the list, add dummy Brazilians in our place, cast votes on their behalf and keep winning elections forever," the party said.

NDA Lambasts Opposition for 'Finding Fault'

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan lambasted the opposition Mahagathbandhan for constantly finding fault with issues related to EVMs and blaming officials, and said that they would achieve "something better" if they spent time on their own assessment. "Finding fault with every issue, blaming EVMs, and blaming officials. If they spent as much time on their own assessment as they do on finding fault, then Congress and RJD would likely achieve something better. No Bihari tolerates personal comments that go below the limits. The 'Mahagathbandhan' has suffered losses due to this repeatedly," Paswan told ANI.

Bihar Election 2025: Final Results

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates. The parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered significant setbacks, and Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut after its founder, Prashant Kishor, conducted an extensive campaign, failed to open its account.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)