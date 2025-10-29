In Bihar's Lalganj, BJP's sitting MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh faces RJD's Shivani Shukla, daughter of ex-MLA Vijay Kumar Shukla. The constituency, known for shifting power, will see a contest shaped by family legacy, caste, and local issues.

With the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections set to commence within eight days, Lalganj constituency in Vaishali district, where Bharatiya Janata Party's sitting MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh will look to defend his seat. Mahagathbandhan has seated Rashtriya Janata Dal's Shivani Shukla, the daughter of former Bihar legislator Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, who was convicted and awarded life imprisonment in connection with the 1998 murder of former minister Brij Bihari. However, there are no criminal cases against Shivani Shukla.

RJD's Shivani Shukla Aims to Reclaim Family Stronghold

Vijay Kumar Shukla had a stronghold on the seat, having won in 2005 and then in the fresh elections held in October 2005, from the Lok Janshakti Party and Janata Dal (United), respectively. In 2010, his wife Annu Shukla won the polls on JD(U)'s ticket. While Shivani Shukla will aim to regain her family's stronghold, there was a delay in RJD giving her a ticket, as she told ANI, "I initially did not get the ticket." Backing Tejashwi Yadav as Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, she said, "This is not my fight; this is the people's fight. The people of Lalganj are fighting for themselves... When I initially did not get the ticket, I had said that I would fight for Tejashwi because my only aim is to make him the CM. This is not my fight," Shukla said.

Lalganj's Volatile Electoral Past

In recent times, the constituency has witnessed a shift in power at every election over the last 15 years. Janata Dal (United) won the seat in 2010, Lok Janshakti Party in 2015, and the BJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh's victory in the 2020 polls. In 2010, Annu Shukla won with a margin of 16.9 per cent, while Raj Kumar Sah won in 2015 with a margin of 11.5 per cent. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the BJP leader won with a margin of 26,299 votes. With 1,90,532 votes polled in Lalganj, he won with a margin of 13.8 per cent.

Candidate Assets at a Glance

Singh holds movable assets worth Rs 49,51,599 and immovable assets worth Rs 92,37,000 at market rates. On the other hand, Shukla holds movable assets worth Rs 21,28,654 and an education loan of Rs 36,57,381 in her name.

Third Front and Core Voter Issues

Jan Suraaj has fielded Amar Kumar Singh in Lalganj, who has a pending criminal case with charges framed in 2024. Recurring floods in the Vaishali district, along with road connectivity and infrastructure development, address the election issues in the Lalganj constituency.

Caste Dynamics and Political Alliances

Caste is a significant poll plank for all parties in Bihar's politics, and Lalganj is no exception. The constituency has a mix of caste groups, including Kushwaha-Koeri and scheduled castes (SCs). The 2025 Bihar election is the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

Election Schedule

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)